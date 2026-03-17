Lebanese state media says Israel struck three areas of Beirut

Lebanese state media states that Israel has carried out dawn airstrikes on three Beirut neighbourhoods, hitting a residential building, AFP reports.
“A series of raids and artillery shelling targeted southern towns at dawn,” Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.
“Israeli warplanes carried out two airstrikes targeting the Kafaat and Haret Hreik areas. In another raid, the aircraft struck a residential apartment on the upper floors of a building located at the end of Venice Street in the Doha Aramoun area.”