Son demands arrest of Mufti Shakir’s killers

PESHAWAR: The son of slain cleric Mufti Munir Shakir on Monday demanded the immediate arrest of his father’s killers and the release of investigation details, complaining that a year has passed since the murder but the perpetrators are still at large.

During a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club, Abdullah Shakir, who also heads the organisation Idara Nida-i-Quran, said his father was martyred in a bomb blast in Peshawar’s Ormar area on the 15th of Ramazan last year, but despite the passage of one year, the attackers had neither been identified nor arrested.

“We [family] have not been informed about the progress on the investigation,” he said.

Mr Shakir said that instead of apprehending the “real culprits”, authorities had arrested ordinary individuals and asked his family to approach courts and identify them as suspects.

He wondered how a 13-year-old suspect, who was in custody, could carry out a bomb blast.

The cleric’s son alleged that his family faced threats from religious groups but chose to remain silent for the sake of peace.

He also claimed that members of his family were attacked but even then, cases were registered against them instead of being provided security or given arms licences for their own protection.

Mr Shakir complained that authorities blocked the family’s identity cards and were denied passports.

He wondered if they’re terrorists that such treatment was being meted out to them.

The cleric’s son said that the family had repeatedly approached authorities but were told that investigation into Mufti Shakir’s murder was under way.

He complained that no one was brought to justice nor was the family briefed about the inquiry.

Mr Shakir alleged that attempts were being made to “divert” the investigation by spreading false claims that Mufti Shakir was killed in the blast carried out by his own son.

He said that individuals who had issued death threats to his father through videos and social media platforms had not been investigated or punished and that they’re threatening the family.

“Members of our family have been attacked in different places. An attempt on my life was also made through a shooting incident,” he said.

Mr Shakir said his father was a member of the ulema wing of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, but even a year after his killing, the provincial government had neither played a significant role in the arrest of killers nor had it extended condolences to his family.

He urged the provincial government, investigative agencies and other authorities to bring the killers of Mufti Shakir to justice, make the findings of the investigation public and ensure the safety of the family.

“The killers are moving freely while threatening our family,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026