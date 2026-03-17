E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Son demands arrest of Mufti Shakir’s killers

Bureau Report Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 07:30am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PESHAWAR: The son of slain cleric Mufti Munir Shakir on Monday demanded the immediate arrest of his father’s killers and the release of investigation details, complaining that a year has passed since the murder but the perpetrators are still at large.

During a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club, Abdullah Shakir, who also heads the organisation Idara Nida-i-Quran, said his father was martyred in a bomb blast in Peshawar’s Ormar area on the 15th of Ramazan last year, but despite the passage of one year, the attackers had neither been identified nor arrested.

“We [family] have not been informed about the progress on the investigation,” he said.

Mr Shakir said that instead of apprehending the “real culprits”, authorities had arrested ordinary individuals and asked his family to approach courts and identify them as suspects.

He wondered how a 13-year-old suspect, who was in custody, could carry out a bomb blast.

The cleric’s son alleged that his family faced threats from religious groups but chose to remain silent for the sake of peace.

He also claimed that members of his family were attacked but even then, cases were registered against them instead of being provided security or given arms licences for their own protection.

Mr Shakir complained that authorities blocked the family’s identity cards and were denied passports.

He wondered if they’re terrorists that such treatment was being meted out to them.

The cleric’s son said that the family had repeatedly approached authorities but were told that investigation into Mufti Shakir’s murder was under way.

He complained that no one was brought to justice nor was the family briefed about the inquiry.

Mr Shakir alleged that attempts were being made to “divert” the investigation by spreading false claims that Mufti Shakir was killed in the blast carried out by his own son.

He said that individuals who had issued death threats to his father through videos and social media platforms had not been investigated or punished and that they’re threatening the family.

“Members of our family have been attacked in different places. An attempt on my life was also made through a shooting incident,” he said.

Mr Shakir said his father was a member of the ulema wing of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, but even a year after his killing, the provincial government had neither played a significant role in the arrest of killers nor had it extended condolences to his family.

He urged the provincial government, investigative agencies and other authorities to bring the killers of Mufti Shakir to justice, make the findings of the investigation public and ensure the safety of the family.

“The killers are moving freely while threatening our family,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Dawn News English
Subscribe