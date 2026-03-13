Speed limits on motorways, highways reduced

RAWALPINDI: In accordance with the directives of the government, the speed limits for vehicles on motorways and national highways have been reduced in order to promote austerity measures and fuel conservation.

The step has been taken in light of the instructions of the prime minister to ensure efficient use of energy and encourage fuel savings.

Under the new directives, the speed limit for cars and light transport vehicles (LTV) on motorways has been reduced from 120 km/h to 100 km/h.

Similarly, the speed limit for passenger service vehicles (PSV) and heavy transport vehicles (HTV) on motorways has been reduced from 110 km/h to 90 km/h.

Likewise, on national highways, the speed limit for cars and LTVs has been reduced from 100 km/h to 80 km/h. The speed limit for PSVs and HTVs on highways has been reduced from 80 km/h to 65 km/h.

The National Highways and Motorway Police have also launched a awareness campaign regarding the revised speed limits to ensure effective implementation and to inform commuters across the country.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026