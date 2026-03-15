E-Paper | March 15, 2026

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims strikes on 3 US air bases, threatens Netanyahu

Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 08:49am
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Sunday that it struck three US air bases in the region with missiles and drones, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency.

A statement reported by Fars indicated that the IRGC said it targeted a “gathering centre of US forces” at Al-Harir air base in Erbil, and the Ali Al Salem and Arifjan bases were destroyed using “powerful Iranian missiles and drones.”

The statement said the attacks were part of the 52nd wave of “Operation True Promise 4,” which it described as retaliation for the killing of workers in Iranian industrial zones.

The statement said the IRGC threatened Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that if he is “still alive, we will continue pursuing and killing him with full force.”

Iran Israel War

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