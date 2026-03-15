E-Paper | March 15, 2026

‘Artificial leadership’ in Balochistan decried

Muhammad Akbar Notezai Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 08:27am
Balochistan Chief Minister Dr Abdul Malik Baloch. — Photo by Saleem Shahid
Balochistan Chief Minister Dr Abdul Malik Baloch. — Photo by Saleem Shahid
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QUETTA: JUI-F Balochistan leader Senator Maulana Abdul Wassay and National Party chief Dr Abdul Malik Baloch on Satur­day expressed serious concern over what they described as the imposition of “artificial leadership” on the people through Form 47 in the province while sidelining “genuine popular leaders”.

During a meeting, the two leaders discussed the province’s political situation and the recent by-elections in Khuzdar.

They noted that continuously ignoring genuine political leadership and democratic forces while imposing non-representative leaders undermined democratic values and the public mandate, and fuelled political instability, unrest and anxiety in the province.

They emphasised that weakening the political process in a sensitive and conflict-prone province like Balochistan would further aggravate existing problems. They stressed the need for genuine political parties to maintain mutual communication and consultation to adopt a collective and effective strategy.

JUI-F leader, NP chief slam ‘sidelining’ of province’s ‘genuine leaders’

The leaders agreed that sustainable peace and stability in Balo­ch­istan would remain impossible until political stability and genuine public representation were ensured.

They said consultations among Balochistan’s political parties wou­­ld continue, with steps to form a strong provincial alliance to safeguard democratic processes, constitutional supremacy and the people’s right to governance at every level.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026

Pakistan

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