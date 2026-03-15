‘Artificial leadership’ in Balochistan decried

QUETTA: JUI-F Balochistan leader Senator Maulana Abdul Wassay and National Party chief Dr Abdul Malik Baloch on Saturday expressed serious concern over what they described as the imposition of “artificial leadership” on the people through Form 47 in the province while sidelining “genuine popular leaders”.
During a meeting, the two leaders discussed the province’s political situation and the recent by-elections in Khuzdar.
They noted that continuously ignoring genuine political leadership and democratic forces while imposing non-representative leaders undermined democratic values and the public mandate, and fuelled political instability, unrest and anxiety in the province.
They emphasised that weakening the political process in a sensitive and conflict-prone province like Balochistan would further aggravate existing problems. They stressed the need for genuine political parties to maintain mutual communication and consultation to adopt a collective and effective strategy.
JUI-F leader, NP chief slam ‘sidelining’ of province’s ‘genuine leaders’
The leaders agreed that sustainable peace and stability in Balochistan would remain impossible until political stability and genuine public representation were ensured.
They said consultations among Balochistan’s political parties would continue, with steps to form a strong provincial alliance to safeguard democratic processes, constitutional supremacy and the people’s right to governance at every level.
Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026