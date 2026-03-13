8,500 Canadians return home from Middle East: foreign minister

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand has said in a statement that 8,500 Canadian nationals have returned home from the Middle East through direct and indirect routes, amid the US-Israeli war with Iran.

“Yesterday, in response to the Government of Lebanon’s request for humanitarian support, our government announced $37 million in funding to provide critical assistance in Lebanon, including food, medical and health services, and clean water,” the statement adds.

Anand has said that Canada is monitoring the situation in the Middle East and remains in close contact with humanitarian partners to “assess and respond to evolving needs”.

She has added in the statement that due to the ongoing security situation in the region, some Canadian missions have limited in-person services.

“All offices in the region continue to provide essential services to Canadians, including consular support. We are also aware of delays affecting [the] delivery of passports in certain parts of the region due to airspace closures. The gradual resumption of air travel will help address this issue,” her statement reads.