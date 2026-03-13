ISLAMABAD: The government suffered an embarrassment in the National Assembly on Thursday as the opposition blocked passage of a controversial bill seeking to convert the Frontier Cons­tabulary (FC) into a federal force after the House was found short of quorum.

The Frontier Constabulary Reorga­n­isation Bill was brought before the House through a supplementary agenda. The bill was moved by Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, but amid a clamour from the opposition the legislative process had to be halted midway, even after the passage of amendments to various clauses moved by PPP leader Syed Naveed Qamar.

One of the key amendments moved by Mr Qamar, and approved by the House, was the addition of a clause making de­­ployment of the FC subject to a req­u­e­­st from the government concerned and re­­quiring the force to perform its functi­ons in coordination with that government.

Proceedings continued for some time as the deputy speaker ignored calls from the opposition benches for a headcount. The protesting opposition lawmakers also tore up copies of the agenda. As the protest intensified, Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah, who was presiding over the session, gave the floor to PTI-backed MNA Shahid Khattak, who pointed out the quorum.

PTI-backed lawmaker points out quorum amid lawmakers’ protest

The count showed the House was not in order and the chair had to read out the prorogation order, leaving the government red-faced. The quorum issue had hit the House earlier as well during the question hour and the proceedings remained suspended for around an hour. On that occasion, quorum had been pointed out by PTI-backed lawmaker Iqbal Afridi.

The House passed the Iqbal Academy (Amendment) Bill, 2025, while the Pa­­kistan Airports Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was also introduced. Besides, the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, was laid before the House.

President Asif Ali Zardari had in July last year promulgated an ordinance em­­powering the federal government to tr­­ansform the FC, a border security force, into the Federal Constabulary to maintain law and order, supplement law en­­forcement agencies, and address diverse security needs in a coordinated manner.

The ordinance was later brought to the House as a bill and referred to the Standing Committee on Interior, which passed it with a majority vote. The PPP’s Agha Rafiullah had submitted a dissenting note.

According to the bill, the Frontier Co­­nstabulary was originally established to maintain law and order in frontier and border areas, ensuring the security of these critical regions and preserving public peace in remote territories.

However, the changing dynamics of national security, the increasing frequency of emergencies, natural disasters, civil unrest and other emerging threats necessitated a more adaptable and versatile force to respond to such challenges.

Under the bill, the FC’s Security Division will comprise the existing strength of the Frontier Constabulary and shall consist exclusively of personnel appointed through the traditional system as prescribed by regulations.

There will also be a dedicated division for anti-riot duties and special protection in the Federal Constabulary called the Federal Reserve Division.

Critics say the legislation will give complete authority to the federal government to use the FC across the country for any purpose in the name of security.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026