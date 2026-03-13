10-year action plan to create 1.19m jobs

QUETTA: Balochistan chief minister’s adviser on political and media affairs on Thursday said the provincial government had prepared a 10-year action plan aimed at providing employment opportunities to 1.19 million people.

Addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Shahid Rind said the provincial cabinet had approved the action plan. He said the current government had worked on this project, which the previous government did not pursue.

Mr Rind maintained that the plan would address security issues and other sectors, adding that besides the federal government, other institutions would also fund the project. Under the plan, 1.19 million employment opportunities would be created.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026