E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Strike on Beirut kills 12 after Israel’s ‘land grab’ threat

Agencies Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 07:38am
comments
Whatsapp Channel
SMOKE rises after Israeli air strikes target buildings in Beirut’s central Bachoura neighbourhood, close to the headquarters of the Lebanese government.—Reuters
SMOKE rises after Israeli air strikes target buildings in Beirut’s central Bachoura neighbourhood, close to the headquarters of the Lebanese government.—Reuters

• 28 hurt in seafront attack targeting civilians, displaced families; death toll in Lebanon near 700
• Hezbollah retaliates with ‘biggest barrage’, fires 200 rockets

BEIRUT: A brutal Israeli strike on a central Beirut seafront, where displaced families were also sheltering in tents, killed 12 people and wounded 28 on Thursday, Lebanon’s health ministry said, as Israel threatened to expand operations and seize territory.

The deadly strike hit Ramlet al-Bayda, a seaside area that had become a refuge for civilians fleeing Israel’s relentless bombardment of southern Lebanon.

An AFP correspondent witnessed a horrifying aftermath of damaged vehicles, blood staining the pavement and a small crater where the missile struck. The area, usually teeming with life, was sealed off by security forces.

Displaced people, who believed they had found a measure of safety by the sea, described scenes of terror.

“We saw dead people on the ground,” said Aseel Habbaj, who had been sheltering in a nearby tent after being forced from her home by earlier Israeli attacks.

The death toll from Israel’s sustained attacks on Lebanon since March 2 has climbed to at least 687, according to Lebanon’s information minister, Paul Marcos. He said the victims include “98 children and 52 women”.

In response to Israel’s ongoing aggression, the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah announced on Wednesday night a major new operation.

Hezbollah said early on Thursday it had fired missiles at an Israeli military intelligence base in the suburbs of Tel Aviv and another base south of Haifa, targeting core components of the Israeli war machine. The group confirmed its fighters fired a barrage of rockets, advanced missiles and drones at Israeli towns and military sites.

Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, reacted by ordering his troops to “prepare for expanding” attacks in Lebanon. He issued a brazen threat to Lebanon’s sovereignty in a statement.

“I warned the President of Lebanon that if the Lebanese government does not know how to control the territory and prevent Hezbollah from threatening northern communities and firing toward Israel — we will take the territory and do it ourselves,” Katz said.

This threat was followed by action, as the Israeli military on Thursday nearly doubled the area of southern Lebanon from which it ordered residents to flee, a policy critics have described as a campaign of forced displacement.

The new orders mean Israel has now ordered residents out of their homes in a tenth of Lebanese territory, according to a Reuters calculation. Residents of south Lebanon were instructed to move north of the Zahrani river, about 40 kilometres from the border.

The Israeli military acknowledged its widespread bombardment, stating on Thursday it had launched “a wide-scale wave of strikes” across Lebanon.

Other Israeli strikes on Aramoun, a residential area south of the capital, also killed three people and wounded a child, according to the health ministry.

An Israeli military spokesman, Lt Col Nadav Shoshani, described Hezbollah’s retaliatory operation as its “biggest barrage” since the conflict began, claiming it included approximately 200 rockets and 20 drones.

However, in an Arab village near Majd el-Kroum in northern Israel, a home belonging to Khalil Khalil’s family of nine was struck by a projectile that blew a hole through their living room.

A local civil defence official told AFP the damage appeared to have been caused by a stray air defence missile fired by the Israeli military itself.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026*

US Iran Rift
World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Delicate balance
13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Dawn News English
Subscribe