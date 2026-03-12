Turkiye talking to US, Iran in bid to end war: minister

Turkiye is talking to both Washington and Tehran in a bid to end the Middle East war, AFP reports quoting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

“We have been experiencing the most intense moments of the war in the last few days,” he told a news conference in Ankara alongside his German counterpart Johann Wadephul.

“The question is, what chances are there for negotiation, to what extent is it possible?” he added.

“This war should end as soon as possible … We are talking to the Iranian side, and we are talking to the American side,” he said.