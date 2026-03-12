E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Trump says stopping a nuclear Iran more important than oil prices

Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:38pm
US President Donald Trump has said that stopping Iran from getting nuclear weapons was more important to him than controlling oil prices, AFP reports.

“The United States is the largest oil Producer in the world, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money. But, of far greater interest and importance to me, as president, is [stopping] an evil Empire, Iran, from having nuclear weapons, and destroying the Middle East and, indeed, the world,” said Trump in a post on his Truth Social platform.

— Screegrab via Truth Social.
