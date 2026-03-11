E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Hezbollah’s Qassem pledges allegiance to Iran’s new leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 08:13pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The secretary-general of Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, has congratulated Iran’s new supreme leader on his appointment and pledged continued allegiance to Tehran’s leadership, Al Jazeera reports.

In a message published by Hezbollah-affiliated media, Qassem has said the group welcomed the election of Mojtaba Khamenei by Iran’s Assembly of Experts as successor to his father, the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“We congratulate your eminence on your election and affirm our commitment to your leadership,” Qassem wrote, adding that Hezbollah remained “steadfast” in supporting what he described as the path of Iran’s Islamic revolution.

“On my own behalf, and on behalf of my brothers in the Hezbollah Shura Council, the leadership, and the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, we renew our pledge to you,” the statement added.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe