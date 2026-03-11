Hezbollah’s Qassem pledges allegiance to Iran’s new leader Mojtaba Khamenei

The secretary-general of Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, has congratulated Iran’s new supreme leader on his appointment and pledged continued allegiance to Tehran’s leadership, Al Jazeera reports.

In a message published by Hezbollah-affiliated media, Qassem has said the group welcomed the election of Mojtaba Khamenei by Iran’s Assembly of Experts as successor to his father, the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“We congratulate your eminence on your election and affirm our commitment to your leadership,” Qassem wrote, adding that Hezbollah remained “steadfast” in supporting what he described as the path of Iran’s Islamic revolution.

“On my own behalf, and on behalf of my brothers in the Hezbollah Shura Council, the leadership, and the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, we renew our pledge to you,” the statement added.