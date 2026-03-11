Iran’s IRGC says it fired on two vessels in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says its navy has fired on and stopped two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz after they ignored warnings, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement carried by the IRNA news agency, the IRGC said the ship, which it described as owned by Israel and flying the Liberian flag, and another vessel were targeted after they “illegally insisted on passing through the Strait of Hormuz”.

The statement said the ships ignored warnings and alerts issued by the IRGC Navy before being fired upon and halted.