Citi evacuates Dubai employees after Iran threatens Middle East banks

US financial service group Citi has asked its Dubai employees to evacuate their offices “due to heightened security concerns” as Iran threatened to strike US and Israel-linked banks, according to AFP.

Employees were asked to evacuate Citi offices in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and in Oud Metha, a source with knowledge of the evacuations told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive topics.

Employees at two other companies in the DIFC also told AFP their offices had been evacuated as a precaution following Iran’s threats.