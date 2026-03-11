Trio set for debuts as Pakistan commence 2027 preparations with Bangladesh ODIs

DHAKA: Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) and his Bangladesh counterpart Mehdi Hasan Miraz pose with the ODI series trophy on Tuesday.—Courtesy PCB

DHAKA: After a forgettable T20 World Cup campaign, Pakistan have quickly shifted their focus on next year’s 50-over showpiece, with an eye on testing fresh faces.

Their preparations for the tournament will kick off with the three-match One-day International series against Bangladesh here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium from Wednesday.

The first ODI is set to feature three debutants — Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat as openers and Shamyl Hussain as first drop — Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi confirmed on the eve of the match on Tuesday.

“We just want to give opportunities to our youngsters, as they are also our future,” said the skipper, who will lead the side in this third series.

“We just need to ready our team for the World Cup, and that’s just an opportunity for the youngsters to go and show their skills.”

Sahibzada, who proved his selection in the Pakistan T20 side by ending up as the T20 World Cup’s highest run-scorer, has now been given a chance to prove himself in the longer format.

Over the last decade, the right-hander has amassed 2926 List A runs at an impressive 41.80. Maaz and Shamyl, meanwhile, have risen up the domestic charts over the last couple of years.

Maaz was the fifth highest run-getter in the President’s Cup — the recent domestic one-day event — with 374 runs, but his strike rate of 144.40 was the standout feature of his show. Shamyl, on the other hand, was third on the run-scorer’s list with 452 runs, but striking at 118.32.

The top three’s selection suggests Pakistan want to start explosively with the bat in the 50-over format. Shaheen hoped the trio will play their natural game.

“I hope they will play their own game and show their skills,” he noted. “So we are also a team very excited to see them and play for Pakistan—not just for one series, but for the future as well.

“And I think when the time comes, they also know their role in what’s coming in the future for the World Cup.”

Pakistan’s bowling line-up is likely to feature pacer Haris Rauf along with Shaheen, spinners Abrar Ahmed and Faisal Akram and bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will look to improve their show in the middle overs, both with the bat and ball and will be trying a new combination in the middle order by bringing in Litton Das and Afif Hossain back in the side. They, too, will be looking up to openers Saif Hassan and Soumya Sarkar to help the side get off to a quick start before stability follow suit. The ir bowling attack will be led by captain and spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz along with seasoned pacers Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman and leg-spinner Rishad Hos­sain. Pace, however, will take the centre stage for the hosts.

“Yeah, it’s definitely the plan that we are going to try from now on to play three quicks because, as you say, the World Cup is in South Africa, and that’s the type of cricket we’ll be playing when we get down there,” Bangladesh coach Phil Simmons said. “There will be occasions where we might play three spinners, but it’s never going to go back to one spinner and two pacers.

“You have to prepare for where you’re going, and three quicks is something we’ll be looking at most of the time,” he added.

Squads:

PAKISTAN: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shamyl Hussain

BANGLADESH: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Afif Hossain, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tawhid Hridoy.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026