Drones fall near Dubai airport, injuring 4: govt

Drones have fallen near Dubai airport, injuring four people, but air traffic continued as normal, Dubai’s government said, as Iran presses on with attacks against Gulf countries.

“Authorities confirm that two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport a short while ago, resulting in minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, and moderate injuries to one Indian national,” said a statement from the Dubai Media Office.

“Air traffic is operating as normal,” it added.