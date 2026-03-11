E-Paper | March 11, 2026

‘Heaviest day of strikes’ yet on Iran

Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 01:30am
The United States and Israel have pounded Iran with what the Pentagon and Iranians on the ground call the most intense airstrikes of the war, reports AFP.

Tehran residents reached by Reuters described the war’s most intense night of bombardment.

“It was like hell. They were bombing everywhere, every part of Tehran,” a resident said by phone, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons. “My children are afraid to sleep now.”

In Tehran’s ​east, two five-storey residential buildings had been hit on Monday, blasting out floors and walls and leaving a rickety concrete frame. Footage from Iran’s Red Crescent showed rescuers there carrying a victim in a body bag. Workers were still recovering bodies at ​the site on Tuesday when a missile struck a road intersection nearby.

