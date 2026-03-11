Two JVs submit technical bids for construction of cricket stadium in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has received technical bids from two joint ventures (JVs) for the construction of the first-ever cricket stadium in Islamabad.

The civic agency wants to establish the cricket stadium at the foothills of Margalla Hills near Sector D-12. In response to CDA’s tender, the two JVs – Habib Construction, ZKB-EA and JV of Lemar Builders, BK Consultants Pvt Ltd -- have submitted their bids in the stipulated time.

The project worth Rs11.4 billion will be executed under the Engineering Procured and Construction (EPC) model, in which the JVs, besides their technical bids, have submitted their designs. In the next phase, they will be asked to submit their financial bids.

Meanwhile, CDA has already received bids from two consultant firms – a Pakistani firm, Asian with a Turkish company as JV and Nespak. After a technical evaluation, the CDA will take a final decision on their bids.

It is relevant to note that the area where the cricket stadium is going to be constructed falls in Zone III, where sports and recreational activities are permissible. However, the CDA will have to get permission from the federal government for allied work such as commercial areas and construction of hotels.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) in January this year had asked the CDA to share with it the layout plan of the proposed cricket stadium.

A letter from the IWMB stated: “With reference to the advertisement issued by CDA inviting e-bids for the construction of cricket stadium near sector D-12 Islamabad, under EPC mode, this office seeks clarification regarding the exact location and layout plan of the proposed project site.”

The letter questioned whether the proposed site falls within or overlaps notified boundaries of the national park.

It added, “Whether the proposed site falls within, abuts, or otherwise overlaps the notified boundaries of Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) or any area falling within 100-meter buffer zone declared as protected area under the Islamabad Nature Conservation and Wildlife Management Act, 2024.”

The letter also explained section 14 of the Act, which says: “An area falling within 100 meters outside the boundary of a National Park or a wildlife sanctuary shall be considered a protected area buffer zone, provided it is state land or acquired for this purpose.”

“Development in buffer zone, including structures, roads, buildings, or any other infrastructure or facility, shall be designed and operated in such manner that disturbance to wildlife in National Park minimized.”

According to the law, no development shall take place in a buffer zone unless a no-objection certificate (NOC) is obtained from the board prior to commencement of development.

“The requested clarification is essential to ensure compliance with the applicable environment, wildlife protection and land-use regulations, prior to any further consideration and processing at IWMB end. In this regard, provision of a location map and layout plan of the proposed cricket stadium would be appreciated. Your timely response will greatly assist in ensuring the preservation of the natural habitat and protected area of Islamabad, particularly Margalla Hills National Park,” the letter concluded.

The CDA, in collaboration with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), wants to construct the stadium on around 50 acres in a proposed Olympic Village to be set up in 175 acres in that area. However, it is not clear whether or not the CDA, which is providing land for the project, will also bear the construction cost of the international cricket stadium.

In the past, after getting land from the CDA, PCB had started construction of a stadium in Shakarparian, but the project was scraped on the direction of the Supreme Court.

In recent CDA meetings, it was stated that the proposed stadium will have an open view of the Margallas and a seating capacity of around 32,000 with a parking facility for 10,000 cars around one kilometre away from the stadium for the general public.

The CDA and PCB want to replicate the Dubai cricket stadium model. It may be noted that the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is currently the only facility for hosting international matches in the twin cities.

