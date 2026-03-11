E-Paper | March 11, 2026

US asks Israel to halt attacks on energy infrastructure in Iran: report

Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 12:52am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The US has asked Israel to refrain from attacking energy facilities in Iran, particularly oil infrastructure, Axios reports, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The report adds that the request marks the first time the Trump administration has reined in Tel Aviv, and that messages were conveyed at a senior political level and to Israeli Defence Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.

Axios reports that Washington has made the request because the strikes “harm the Iranian public, a large portion of which opposes the regime”, Trump aims to cooperate with Iran’s oil industry after the war and that attacking energy facilities strikes could trigger massive Iranian retaliatory attacks on energy infrastructure across Gulf states.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Dawn News English
Subscribe