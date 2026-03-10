IEA to hold emergency meeting evaluate oil supply

Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said IEA member government representatives will meet to assess “the current security of supply and market conditions” amid the US-Israel war on Iran, AFP reports.

“I have convened an extraordinary meeting of IEA member governments, which will take place later today to assess the current security of supply and market conditions to inform a subsequent decision on whether to make emergency stocks of IEA countries available to the market,” Birol said following a meeting of G7 energy ministers.