Tree-plantation drive launched in Balochistan

Muhammad Akbar Notezai Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 08:55am
A file photo showing tree saplings planted along a road. —White Star
QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Monday launched a campaign to plant one million saplings across the province.

Announcing the launching of the tree-plantation drive at Quetta Press Club, Forests Secretary Imran Gichki said 50,000 trees will be planted in the provincial capital.

Mr Gichki thanked media for spreading awareness among the masses about the importance of trees for better environment and to fight air pollution.

He said the forest department will collaborate with masses to ensure the campaign’s success.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

