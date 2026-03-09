Turkiye says second Iranian ballistic missile shot down by Nato defences in airspace

Nato air defences in the eastern Mediterranean have shot down a second ballistic missile that was fired from Iran and entered Turkiye’s airspace, the Turkish Defence Ministry has said, warning that it will take necessary steps without hesitation, Reuters reports.

This marks the second Iranian ballistic missile that has targeted Nato member Turkiye in the last week.

In a statement, the ministry said some ammunition parts had fallen in the southeastern province of Gaziantep and that there were no casualties in the incident.

It called on all parties to adhere to Ankara’s warnings.