Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi and demanded the swift release of two Japanese nationals detained in Iran, Reuters reports, citing the Jiji news agency.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi and demanded the swift release of two Japanese nationals detained in Iran, Reuters reports, citing the Jiji news agency.