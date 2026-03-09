US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkiye, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate

Washington has advised non-essential staff to leave its consulate near the southern Turkish city of Adana near a key Nato base and ordered US citizens to leave “southeast Turkiye”, the US embassy in Ankara has said.

“On March 9, 2026, the Department of State ordered non-emergency US government employees and US government employee family members to leave Consulate General Adana due to the safety risks,” it said on X, referencing a travel advisory saying: “Americans in southeast Turkiye are strongly encouraged to depart now”.