G7 to discuss releasing strategic oil reserves amid Middle East crisis, Macron says

French President Emmanuel Macron has said the G7 will discuss a possible release of strategic oil reserves, as finance ministers of the world’s leading industrialised nations prepared to meet for crisis talks on the Middle East war, AFP reports.

Macron, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven advanced economies, said that “the use of strategic reserves is an option being considered.”

A possible meeting of G7 heads of state and government could take place this week, Macron told journalists on his way to Cyprus.

“A coordination among G7 heads of state and government this week on the issue of energy is being examined,” he added.