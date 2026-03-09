E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Iran says European countries helped create conditions for US, Israeli attacks

Iran has accused European countries, including France, of creating the conditions that led to the US and Israel attacking the Islamic republic and triggering a war, AFP reports.

“European countries have unfortunately helped create these conditions,” said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei during a weekly press briefing.

“Instead of insisting on the rule of law, instead of standing up to the bullying and excesses of the United States, they spoke and agreed with them at the UN Security Council regarding the discussion on restoring sanctions, and all these things together emboldened the American and Zionist parties to continue committing their crimes.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei. — en.mfa.gov.ir/File
Iran Israel War

