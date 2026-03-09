Saudi Arabia warns Iran of ‘significant implications’ for bilateral ties if attacks continue

Saudi Arabia has warned Iran of “significant implications” for bilateral relations if Iranian attacks against its soil continue.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said in a statement, “The Kingdom affirms that the continued Iranian attacks represent further escalation, with significant implications for bilateral relations both now and in the future”.

“The Kingdom also stresses that Iran’s current actions toward our countries do not reflect wisdom or serve the interest of avoiding a widening of escalation, in which Iran would be the greatest loser.”