Saudi Arabia retains ‘full right’ to take necessary measures to safeguard its security: foreign ministry

Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 02:55pm
Saudi Arabia says it retains the “full right” to take necessary measures to safeguard its security and sovereignty, according to a statement by its foreign ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said that the “Iranian attacks” against Saudi Arabia and other member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council “cannot be accepted or justified under any circumstances”.

“The Kingdom affirms that it retains its full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents, and to deter aggression,” the statement read.

Referring to the Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian’s statement, in which he said that Iran has no plans to attack neighbouring countries, the ministry said, “the Kingdom affirms that the Iranian side has not reflected that statement in practice, whether during the Iranian President’s speech or afterwards”.

“The Kingdom affirms that the continued Iranian attacks represent further escalation, with significant implications for bilateral relations both now and in the future,” it added.

