Blasts rock central Israel after Iran missiles detected

Several blasts rocked central Israel, seriously injuring at least two people, emergency services said, shortly after the military reported it had detected new missiles launched from Iran, reports AFP.

Paramedics were “searching a number of scenes and treating two unconscious males in serious condition”, the Magen David Adom emergency service said in a statement.

The military said there were reports of several impact sites from the missiles.

“Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat,” the military had earlier said.