Iranians ‘ready to defend their home soil’, foreign ministry spokesman says

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei is delivering a news conference, Al Jazeera reports.

He has criticised comments from US President Trump about planning to exert influence over Iran, saying “the will of our people” will define Iran’s future.

“Iranian people are fully prepared to defend their home soil,” he said.

Baghaei accused the US of having “torpedoed” diplomatic talks that were underway prior to its latest attacks on Iran.

“They waged a war while we were fully engaged in diplomatic discourse,” he said. “Therefore we are … with one voice defending our country.”