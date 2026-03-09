US Senator Lindsey Graham urges Israel to be ‘cautious’ about its targets while striking Iran

US Senator Lindsey Graham, a vocal supporter of the US’s military campaign in Iran, has urged Israel to be “cautious about what targets you select”.

He said on X: “Our allies in Israel have shown amazing capability when it comes to collapsing the murderous regime in Iran. America is most appreciative.”

However, he added: In that regard, please be cautious about what targets you select. Our goal is to liberate the Iranian people in a fashion that does not cripple their chance to start a new and better life when this regime collapses.

“The oil economy of Iran will be essential to that endeavour.”