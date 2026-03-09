PHOTOS: Aftermath of Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 01:16pm 0 Jump to comments Join our Whatsapp Channel A destroyed building after an Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, following renewed hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, Lebanon, March 9, 2026. —Reuters A destroyed building after an Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, following renewed hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, Lebanon, March 9, 2026. —Reuters A building lies damaged after an Israeli strike, following renewed hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Choueifat, Lebanon, March 9, 2026. —Reuters A building lies damaged after an Israeli strike, following renewed hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Choueifat, Lebanon, March 9, 2026. —Reuters