US dismayed by Israel’s strikes on Iran fuel depots: report

“Israel’s strikes on 30 Iranian fuel depots” on Saturday went far beyond what the US expected when Israel notified it in advance, Axios reports, citing a US official, an Israeli official and a source with knowledge.

Israeli and US officials said the Israeli military notified its American counterpart ahead of the strikes.

But a US official said that the US military was “surprised by how wide-ranging they were”, Axios reported.

“We don’t think it was a good idea,” a senior US official was quoted as saying. An Israeli official said the US message to Israel was “WTF”.

“The president doesn’t like the attack. He wants to save the oil. He doesn’t want to burn it. And it reminds people of higher gas prices,” a Trump adviser told Axios.

