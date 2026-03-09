Pro-Iran factions in Iraq welcome new supreme leader as symbol of continuity

Iraq’s pro-Iran groups have welcomed the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s new supreme leader, AFP reports.

The powerful Badr organisation said the new leadership represents “blessed continuity of the path of the Islamic revolution”.

The Asaib Ahl al-Haq faction said choosing Mojtaba Khamenei shows “continuity” and “reinforcement of the Islamic republic’s role as a central pillar in the axis of resistance”, while Kataeb Hezbollah said it reflects a profound understanding “of the existential challenges confronting the nation”.