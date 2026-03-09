PHOTOS: Smoke rises from Bapco oil refinery after strike Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 11:57am 0 Jump to comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Smoke rises following a strike on the Bapco Oil Refinery, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, on Sitra Island Bahrain, March 9, 2026. —Reuters Smoke rises following a strike on the Bapco Oil Refinery, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, on Sitra Island Bahrain, March 9, 2026. —Reuters Smoke rises following a strike on the Bapco Oil Refinery, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, on Sitra Island Bahrain, March 9, 2026. —Reuters