JI chief says Iran’s retaliatory attacks on US sites ‘absolutely justified’

JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has lashed out against the US and Israel for their attacks on Iran during his press conference in Karachi.

He termed Iran’s stance of attacking US military sites situated in the Middle East as “absolutely justified“ and blamed the US and Israel for “pushing the region into fire and bloodshed”.

The JI chief also criticised those trying to spread sectarian differences amid the ongoing conflict, adding that those speaking against Iran would be acting as “agents” of the US and Israel.