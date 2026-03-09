E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Filipinos race to fill tanks ahead of petrol price jump

Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 11:47am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Queues formed at Philippine petrol stations and officials warned against hoarding as residents raced to fill their tanks ahead of an expected surge in prices driven by the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Fuel costs will tick up between 29 to 40 US cents per litre this week, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin told a congressional committee, as oil prices soared on fears about supplies from the Middle East.

The expected increase, which was not broken down by specific product, will be spread out over several days, she said.

“Some companies have volunteered not to impose the increase in one day.

They’re staggered over three days or five days, depending on the company,” Garin explained in a televised interview.

“We have to remember these are not regulated prices. They just have to inform us what the increases are and justify it,” she said.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Dawn News English
Subscribe