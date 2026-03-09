Turkiye to deploy six F-16 fighter jets to northern Cyprus: report

Turkiye plans to deploy six F-16 fighter jets to northern Cyprus on Monday to bolster the defences of the Turkish community there, broadcaster NTV says, citing a civil aviation official from the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

According to Reuters, a Turkish defence ministry source said on Saturday that Turkiye was considering the deployment of F-16 aircraft to Cyprus, among other steps being taken to ensure the security of the Turkish Cypriot state as conflict spreads in the region.