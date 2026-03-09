E-Paper | March 09, 2026

US dollar surges as Middle East war sends oil to cusp of $120

Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 10:59am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The US dollar jumped as soaring oil prices sent investors scrambling for cash on worries that a protracted Middle East war could severely disrupt energy supplies and hurt global growth, reports Reuters.

The greenback pared some gains in the Asian afternoon on a Financial Times report that the G7 finance ministers will discuss on Monday a joint release of oil from emergency reserves coordinated by the International Energy Agency, which sent oil prices retreating slightly after they earlier spiked to just shy of $120 per barrel.

Still, the euro and sterling were left trading 0.6per cent and 0.7pc lower, respectively, while the Aussie and even the safe-haven Swiss franc similarly weakened.

“The US dollar is finding no shortage of support from traditional haven considerations and obviously, the United States’ net energy exporter status in sharp contrast to most of Europe,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

The broad market rout triggered indiscriminate selling across assets.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Dawn News English
Subscribe