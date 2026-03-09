E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Israel fired white phosphorus over Lebanese homes: HRW

Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 11:07am
Human Rights Watch has said there is evidence Israel used white phosphorus in residential areas of southern Lebanon earlier this month, violating international humanitarian law, Al Jazeera reports.

In a report, HRW said it had confirmed the “authenticity of seven photos showing white phosphorus munitions fired over a residential area in southern Lebanon’s Yohmor and fires breaking out in at least two homes there on March 3”, the report added.

Ramzi Kaiss, a Lebanon researcher with Human Rights Watch, was quoted as saying: “The Israeli military’s unlawful use of white phosphorus over residential areas is extremely alarming and will have dire consequences for civilians.

“The incendiary effects of white phosphorus can cause death or cruel injuries that result in lifelong suffering,” he added.

