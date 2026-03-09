Saudi Arabia condemns ‘reprehensible’ Iranian attacks on Gulf

Saudi Arabia lambasted Iran, calling Tehran’s attacks targeting the kingdom and their Gulf neighbours “reprehensible”, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

Saudi Arabia “renews the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s categorical condemnation of the reprehensible Iranian aggressions against the Kingdom, the Gulf Cooperation Council states, a number of Arab and Islamic countries, and friendly nations, which cannot be accepted or justified under any circumstances,” the statement posted on the ministry’s official X account read.