Hezbollah says fighting Israeli forces who landed in east Lebanon

Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 10:15am
Hezbollah said it was fighting Israeli forces who landed in eastern Lebanon by helicopter across the Syrian border, the second such operation since the outbreak of the latest conflict with Israel, AFP reports.

Hezbollah said it detected “the infiltration of approximately 15 Israeli enemy helicopters” from the Syrian side of the border in eastern Lebanon, an area where Hezbollah holds sway.

The group said its fighters “engaged the helicopters and the infiltrating force with appropriate weapons, and the confrontation” was ongoing.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) earlier reported “fierce clashes… towards the outskirts of the town of Nabi Sheet to repel Israeli forces that carried out a landing by helicopters” in the area.

