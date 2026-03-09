France to host G7 finance meeting on Mideast crisis

France will host a video meeting of G7 finance ministers on the Middle East crisis today as the war fuels fears for the global economy, AFP reports.

The French finance ministry said in a statement the meeting at 1:30pm (5:30pm PKT) would “review the situation in the Gulf from an economic point of view” and “events of recent days”.

French finance minister Roland Lescure earlier told Franceinfo radio he had agreed with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other G7 finance ministers to hold the meeting over a week after the start of the war against Iran.

The idea, he said, was “to see how the conflict develops, how the markets evolve”. Finance ministers and the central bank governors of the member countries would attend, he added.