Top Iranian officials call for allegiance to Mojtaba Khamenei

High-profile members of the Iranian government have publicly affirmed their support for new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and called on Iranians to do the same, Al Jazeera reports.

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf called the Assembly of Experts’ decision “precise” and said following Khamenei is Iranians’ “definitive religious and national obligation”.

Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, called for unity around the new leader and thanked the assembly for its “clear” decision.