Pakistani nationals wishing to depart urged to register with embassy

Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, said on X, “It is getting very hard to find the buses due to ongoing challenges here - apart from a range of other considerations.

“Therefore those of our nationals who wish to go to Pakistan , with our cooperation , are requested to kindly register with the embassy immediately so that we can plan their departure without any further delay . I particularly call on our nationals in Qom to cooperate with us in their immediate repatriation,” he said.