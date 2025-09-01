Saad Baig leads Karachi Whites’ response against Hyderabad

KARACHI: Karachi Whites’ opener Saad Baig produced a majestic 190 to anchor his side’s spirited reply to Hyderabad’s imposing 637-8 declared on the third day of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Group ‘A’ clash at the Abbasia Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday.

The 22-year-old right-hander struck 26 fours and a six in his 267-ball stay as Karachi reached 466-5 in 104 overs at stumps on a rain-affected day restricted to 75 overs.

They still trail by 171 runs, with Mohammad Usman (95 not out off 141) approaching a century and skipper Saifullah Bangash unbeaten on 22.

Saad had earlier shared a 157-run stand with Mohammad Taha (76 off 101) before Test spinner Noman Ali struck twice in quick succession. The experienced left-armer finished with three wickets from 34 overs to keep Hyderabad in control.

Persistent showers, however, washed out play at Multan Cricket Stadium and Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur.

At the National Bank Stadium, Rawalpindi tightened their grip over Fata in the Group ‘B’ fixture, building a 222-run lead in the second innings. Yasir Khan led the charge with a brisk 84 off 99 deliveries as Rawalpindi closed on 178-3 in 43 overs.

Earlier in the day, off-spinner Mubasir Khan returned figures of 5-84 in 33.5 overs to bowl out Fata for 331 after they had resumed on 237-4. Left-armer Mehran Mumtaz provided strong support with 3-91.

At the SBP Sports Complex, Karachi Blues clawed back through a determined century from Rameez Aziz (101 off 198 balls) to reach 397-9 in 141 overs against Multan’s 454-8 declared. Skipper Saud Shakeel added 72 while Abdullah Fazal compiled 75.

Number nine batter Arif Yaqoob frustrated Multan with his dour 119-ball stay for nine runs, allowing Rameez to complete his century in a 36-run stand. For Multan, debutant Hasan Hafeez was the standout with 5-84 in 26 overs. The Blues now trail by 57 runs with one wicket intact.

At the UBL Sports Complex, Dera Murad Jamali were set a daunting target of 476 by Larkana and closed on 142-4 in 40 overs, still requiring 334 more runs for victory.

Larkana’s dominance was built on Malhar Rasool’s fluent 119 and half-centuries from Sabit Ali (66) and Ghulam Raza (53 not out) as they declared on 330-5 in their second innings. Resuming from 150-1, Larkana consolidated on their 145-run first-innings lead to press home the advantage.

Scores in brief:

Lahore Blues trail by 369 runs against Faisalabad at Multan Cricket Stadium

FAISALABAD 469 in 124.1 overs (Abdul Samad 161, Ali Shan 83; Abubakar 3-81); LAHORE BLUES 100-1 in 19 overs (Mohammad Saleem 60 not out, Imran Butt 34)

Karachi Whites trail by 171 runs against at Abbasia Sports Complex, Rahim Yar Khan

HYDERABAD 637-7 declared in 140.2 overs (Rizwan Mehmood 189, Mohammad Suleman 159, Ali Shan 100 retired hurt, Saad Khan 99; Mohammad Raza 2-84); KARACHI WHITES 466-5 in 104 overs (Saad Baig 190, Mohammad Usman 95 not out)

AJK lead by 96 runs against Quetta at Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur

QUETTA 213 in 58.1 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 104; Aqib Liaqat 4-59, Zaman Khan 3-36); AJK 309-3 in 83 overs (Hasnain Shamir 113 not out, Hasan Raza 87)

Rawalpindi lead by 222 runs against Fata at National Bank Stadium, Karachi

RAWALPINDI 375 in 108.5 overs (Abdul Faseeh 70, Aqib Shah 62; Sameen Gul 4-77) and 178-3 in 43 overs (Yasir Khan 84, Affan Ishaq 39 not out); FATA 331 in 104.3 overs (Mohammad Farooq 108, Mohammad Wasim Khan 70; Mubasir Khan 5-84, Mehran Mumtaz 3-91)

Karachi Blues trail by 57 runs against Multan at SBP Sports Complex, Karachi

MULTAN 454-8 declared in 117.4 overs (Zain Abbas 124, Waqar Hussain 85; Mir Hamza 3-78, Arif Yaqoob 2-127); KARACHI BLUES 397-9 in 141 overs (Rameez Aziz 101, Abdullah Fazal 75; Hasan Hafeez 5-84)

Dera Murad Jamali need 334 runs to win against Larkana at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi

LARKANA 311 in 89.4 overs (Sabit Ali 115, Mohsin Raza 100; Mohammad Shahid 3-61) and 330-5 declared in 81.2 overs (Malhar Rasool 119, Sabit Ali 66); DM JAMALI 166 in 55.2 overs (Taimur Ali 59; Zahid Mehmood 4-71) and 142-4 in 40 overs (Fahad Hussain 38 not out, Dawood Khan 36 not out).

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025