PMA condemns govt for hike in fuel prices

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 07:07am
KARACHI: Strongly criticising the government on the “unprecedented” hike in fuel prices, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision.

“The decision is high condemnable and regrettable. The government is completely indifferent to its citizens, the majority of whom are finding too hard to make ends meet,” said PMA’s Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro.

In a statement, he expressed surprise over the decision when no other regional countries had increased fuel prices in the war situation. “Even India, which reportedly gets a significant part of its fuel supplies through the war-affected Strait of Hormuz, hasn’t increased fuel prices. On the contrary, our reliance is more on Saudi Arabia and local production. On top of that, the increase is made on old stocks.”

He described the decision as highly unjustifiable and unacceptable.

According to Dr Shoro, the decision will have far reaching consequences, causing more unrest in society that may present in the form of violence and suicides.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

