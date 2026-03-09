Russian, UAE foreign ministers seek end to attacks on Iran, Gulf states

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates called for an end to all attacks on both Iran and Gulf states and said renewed diplomacy was needed to ensure long-term regional security, Reuters reports.

“Attention focused on the necessity of stopping attacks that lead to casualties among the civilian population and cause damage to civilian infrastructure both in the Arab countries of the … Gulf and in Iran,” the ministry said of Lavrov’s telephone conversation with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.