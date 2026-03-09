Senior Iranian cleric suggests Khamenei’s son to be supreme leader

A senior Iranian cleric involved in the vote to choose a new supreme leader indicated Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s son Mojtaba would be his successor, although a formal announcement was awaited, Reuters reports.

The comment by Ayatollah Hosseinali Eshkevari, a member of the Assembly of Experts, follows growing expectations Mojtaba Khamenei, would be named as supreme leader, a position giving him the final say in all matters of state in the Islamic Republic.

If confirmed, the move could draw the ire of US President Donald Trump who had said he should have a role in the choice of the next leader, a demand Iran has roundly rejected.