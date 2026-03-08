E-Paper | March 08, 2026

US says it will not hit Iran energy sector

Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 09:47pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The United States will spare Iran’s energy infrastructure as it wages war with Israel against the Islamic Republic, Energy Secretary Chris Wright has said, AFP reports.

With oil prices rising dramatically, he told CNN that disruptions to the petroleum and gas industry will be short-lived — “worst case, that’s a few weeks. That’s not months.”

Israel attacked oil storage facilities Saturday in and around Tehran, sparking huge fires in the first such attacks reported since the war started last weekend. Wright seemed to downplay them.

“These are Israeli strikes, these are local fuel depots to fill up the gas tank,” Wright said.

He added, “The US is targeting zero energy infrastructure. There are no plans to target Iran’s oil industry, their natural gas industry, or anything about their energy industry.”

The war has all but shut down the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20pc of the world’s crude oil and about 20pc of liquefied natural gas usually transit.

Energy markets have been riled by this disruption and oil prices shot up.

West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark for oil, rose 12pc just on Friday and is up 36pc in a week.

“They shouldn’t go much higher than they are here because the world is very well supplied with oil,” Wright told CBS. “There’s no energy shortage in all of the Western hemisphere.”

US insurer AAA said US gasoline prices at the pump have gone up 16pc in a week and diesel by 22pc.

.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Limiting the damage
Updated 07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

Govt plan to revive a range of Covid-era steps reflect a recognition that early restraint can limit disruptive interventions.
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
Dawn News English
Subscribe